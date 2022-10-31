    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Philippines death toll from storm Nalgae rises to 98

    Philippines death toll from storm Nalgae rises to 98

    Philippines death toll from storm Nalgae rises to 98
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

    The Philippines has recorded 98 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 63 people reported missing, the nation's disaster agency said on Monday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    It said that some 69 people were injured. Earlier it said that half of the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 people were reported missing, the agency said in a bulletin.
    Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos ($6.62 million).
    President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province, near the capital Manila, has expressed shock over the number of deaths particularly in Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro region.
    Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.
    The weather bureau forecast Nalgae would leave the Philippines later on Monday.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Philippines

    Previous Article

    South Korea Halloween crush: Witnesses say 'it was like a hell'

    Next Article

    Workers leave biggest iPhone plant to escape COVID-19 curbs

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng