Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes: Report

A Philippine military plane that crashed on Sunday was carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to initial reports, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters.

At least 40 people had been rescued and were being treated, armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters.

The crash was not thought to have been caused by an attack, but the focus now was on rescuing survivors and not investigating the cause, army spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said.

The plane crashed in an area where troops have long been fighting Islamist militants.

More details are awaited