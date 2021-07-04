Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes: Report

    Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes: Report

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Updated)
    Philippine military plane carrying 92 people crashes: Report
    A Philippine military plane that crashed on Sunday was carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to initial reports, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters.
    At least 40 people had been rescued and were being treated, armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters.
    The crash was not thought to have been caused by an attack, but the focus now was on rescuing survivors and not investigating the cause, army spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said.
    The plane crashed in an area where troops have long been fighting Islamist militants.
    More details are awaited 
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More