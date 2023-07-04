Philadelphia mass shooting leaves five dead, two injured; suspect arrested

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that all the victims were male and claimed no known connection with the victims and no clear motive either. "At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals," Outlaw said.

A 40-year-old gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in the United States' Philadelphia on Monday night, killing five people and wounding two others, as per the latest number put out by the local police.

The murder suspect is now arrested in an alley without incident, the Police Commissioner added. BBC reported that the arrest was made at about 20:40 local time (00:40 Tuesday GMT).

"We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can - to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located, and do everything we can to figure out the 'why' behind this happening," she said.

Among the recoveries made from the suspect, a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an AR-type rifle, a handgun and a police scanner have been seized by the law enforcement agency.

The shooting occurred on the eve of American Independence Day and a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 160 kilometers to the southwest, leaving two dead and 28 others injured.

According to the local officials, those wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors. The Philadelphia violence marks United States ' 29th mass killing in 2023, The Associated Press reported, which has led to the highest number on record of mass killings to this point in a single year.

At least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured in more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, Associated Press reported citing its database.