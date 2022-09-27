PFI crackdown latest updates | Key figure in anti-CAA protest among 200 held after fresh raids

Mini
PFI crackdown latest updates | According to a note accessed by News18, the PFI was planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. It said the cadres were "upset" after their senior leaders were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi.
At least 200 Popular Front of India (PFI) members were detained early Tuesday after fresh raids were conducted in 200 places across seven states. Police conducted searches in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, sources were quoted by News18 as saying.
The raids took place after central agencies reportedly received inputs suggesting that the PFI was "planning violent protests" against the "largest-ever" investigation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police last week.
The fresh raids were conducted a day after an intelligence note suggested that PFI is planning to target government agencies along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and their organisations.
The note, accessed by News18, reportedly read that the PFI is planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. They are "upset" after their senior leaders were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi, it said.
It stated stated that the PFI cadres have chosen to retaliate violently against the government. The leaders have taken recourse to depute ‘bayathees’ who pledge their allegiance to their Amir (chief) either to kill or get killed, News 18 reported on Tuersday. ‘Bayathees’ means ‘agents of death’ or ‘fidayeen’ in Arabic.
The ‘bayathees’ have been tasked to target the NIA, ED, police and other government officials who are learnt to be inimical to their interests. The PFI also identified some top BJP leaders and RSS functionaries as their targets, top government sources were quoted as saying.
According to the note, the PFI cadres' modus operandi could be lone wolf attacks. In this, as per their code of conduct, except for the Amir, no one else will be in the knowhow of the plan even the identity or details of the target.
The PFI has been involved in several controversies, including the Karnataka’s hijab case, the Hathras rape and murder and the Citizenship Act Amendment protests.
Recently, the PFI grabbed headlines when central agency launched probed into the suspected terror module allegedly linked to the organization in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case.
