At least 200 Popular Front of India members detained after fresh raids | Latest updates

By Akriti Anand

Mini PFI crackdown latest updates | According to a note accessed by News18, the PFI was planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. It said the cadres were "upset" after their senior leaders were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi.

At least 200 Popular Front of India (PFI) members were detained early Tuesday after fresh raids were conducted in 200 places across seven states. Police conducted searches in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, sources were quoted by News18 as saying.

Follow latest updates on fresh raids on PFI here:

No raids are being conducted in Telangana by State Police or ATS, ANI reported.

Assam police said as many as 25 PFI leaders/members have been arrested so far on Tuesday in districts including Kamrup Rural (5), Goalpara (10), Karimganj (1), Udalguri (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (3), Barpeta (2), Baksa (2).

Assam | 4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam pic.twitter.com/qTUIEz8PSk — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Malegaon police arrested Malegaon PFI chief Maulana Irfan Nadvi and PFI member and activist Iqbal from Malegaon. The arrest came a day after Maulana and Iqbal held a press brief with the family of Saif ur Rehman was among the 20 arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on September 22. Both the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

#UPDATE | 13 people have been detained from Aurangabad and 2 from Malegaon. All are active members of PFI, interrogation is going on: Maharashtra ATS — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

'Upset' PFI's sinister plan

The fresh raids were conducted a day after an intelligence note suggested that PFI is planning to target government agencies along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and their organisations.

The note, accessed by News18, reportedly read that the PFI is planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. They are "upset" after their senior leaders were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi, it said.

It stated stated that the PFI cadres have chosen to retaliate violently against the government. The leaders have taken recourse to depute ‘bayathees’ who pledge their allegiance to their Amir (chief) either to kill or get killed, News 18 reported on Tuersday. ‘Bayathees’ means ‘agents of death’ or ‘fidayeen’ in Arabic.

The ‘bayathees’ have been tasked to target the NIA, ED, police and other government officials who are learnt to be inimical to their interests. The PFI also identified some top BJP leaders and RSS functionaries as their targets, top government sources were quoted as saying.

According to the note, the PFI cadres' modus operandi could be lone wolf attacks. In this, as per their code of conduct, except for the Amir, no one else will be in the knowhow of the plan even the identity or details of the target.

The PFI has been involved in several controversies, including the Karnataka’s hijab case, the Hathras rape and murder and the Citizenship Act Amendment protests.