Petrol prices are hitting a record high in India, with the essential commodity crossing the Rs 100-mark per litre in Mumbai and several other cities in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Petrol and diesel prices on June 1 scaled new highs across the country after they were hiked for the 17th time in a month. As multiple countries are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent hikes in petrol prices, here's a look at some countries where petrol is least and most expensive. Prices are as of May 24, 2021. $1 = Rs 72.87 (Image: Shutterstock)