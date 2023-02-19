PepsiCo Inc recalls over 25,000 Starbucks frappuccino vanilla drinks in US

In an official statement issued on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership, PepsiCo said, the Frappuccino products are being removed from the marketplace. These products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations, the statement added.

PepsiCo Inc on Saturday recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled coffee drink after glass was found in some of the bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug administration said in a notice.

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on January 28, covers more than 3,00,000 bottles of the Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink, the FDA said.

The action taken by PepsiCo was identified as Class 2 recall by the FDA, which means the "product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote", according to the agency's website.

"Distributed nationwide by PepsiCo, the bottles with expiration dates Mar. 8th, May 29th, Jun. 4th and 10th, have been affected," the notice added. no injures have been reported due to the concern.

"Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the PepsiCo statement said, reported Wall Street Journal.

The ready-to-go drink was sold by PepsiCo in partnership with Starbucks Corp. It also offered a landline number (1-800-211-8307) for consumers to clear their queries and doubts related to the matter.

Earlier in September 2022 also, Pepsico Inc recalled certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. The recall was initiated on August 15, and posted by Food and Drug Administration on September 8.

As per the report, the recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas, and the customers who purchased the recalled products were urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase.

With inputs from agencies.