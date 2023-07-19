Singapore emerges as global travel champion with most powerful passport, surpassing Japan

The Henley Passport Index has revealed that Singapore now holds the title of the world's most powerful passport, surpassing Japan. Despite previously dominating the rankings for four out of five years, Japan has now moved to the third position, with visa-free access granted to 189 destinations.

Holders of a Singaporean passport can enjoy visa-free travel to 192 destinations out of a total of 227 countries worldwide. Tied in second place are Germany, Italy, and Spain, whose passport holders have the privilege of accessing 190 destinations without the need for a visa.

Despite previously dominating the rankings for four out of five years, Japan has now moved to the third position, with visa-free access granted to 189 destinations.

India has jumped seven spots from the previous year to claim the 88th spot, offering visa-free access to 57 destinations. The United States occupies the 8th spot, allowing its passport holders to travel visa-free to 184 destinations.

Regrettably, Afghanistan finds itself at the bottom of the list, with passport holders only able to access 27 destinations without a visa.

