‘Passion, interest’: Barack Obama opens up on what it takes to be successful

Former US President Barack Obama has had the chance to interact with some of the world’s most successful people, from Nobel Prize laureates to global statesmen, while he was in office. So, he knows how successful people think and chart their careers. Obama himself has had an extraordinary career as a politician and leader of a superpower.

While making an appearance on “This is Working” podcast with LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth, Obama suggested that the “most successful” people are passionate about the work that they are doing, reported CNBC.

The former president cited the examples of Bill Gates and his fascination with computers.

Obama said, “It is more important to reflect on what you want to do rather than what you want to be. I think so often, people have in their mind ‘I want to be a Congressman by 30. I wanna make X amount of money by this age. But if you are passionate about your job, and have a genuine interest in the work that you do, you will set yourself up to have an extraordinary career.”

The 61-year-old added, “When you are absorbed by what you’re doing, one of two things is gonna happen: You are going to get really good at it, and whether you are rewarded or not, the journey will have been a good one.”

This is not the first time that Barack Obama has shared tips for having a successful career. In a September 2009 speech, Obama told high school students that they should get comfortable with failure in order to succeed. Obama gave the example of basketball legend Michael Jordan to suggest that children should learn from failure rather than getting dejected.

Barack Obama, the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, achieved tremendous success while he was in office. The leader steered America through the recession, wars, civil unrest, and changing cultural demographics. He even received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.