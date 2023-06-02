‘Passion, interest’: Barack Obama opens up on what it takes to be successful

2 Min(s) Read
Former US President Barack Obama has had the chance to interact with some of the world’s most successful people, from Nobel Prize laureates to global statesmen, while he was in office. So, he knows how successful people think and chart their careers. Obama himself has had an extraordinary career as a politician and leader of a superpower.
While making an appearance on “This is Working” podcast with LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth, Obama suggested that the “most successful” people are passionate about the work that they are doing, reported CNBC.
The former president cited the examples of Bill Gates and his fascination with computers.