Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration Updated : March 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST The government announced the new measures on Thursday after a jump in COVID-19 cases in Paris and parts of northern France. There was frustration among so-called non-essential shop owners forced to close down. A large number of Parisians left the city before the restrictions came into force at midnight. Published : March 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST