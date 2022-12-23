Two killed, four injured as man opens fire in Paris

Four persons were injured in the central Paris shooting, and two of them were in a serious condition, police said.

Two people died in a shooting in central Paris on Friday and the gunman has been arrested.

The 69-year-old gunman's motives remain unclear, French officials said.

A witness told news agency AFP that around seven to eight shots were fired, sowing mayhem in the street.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the Rue d'Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's 10th arrondissement, sowing panic. Armed police guarded a security cordon and several ambulances were at the scene, live television images showed.

Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted confirming the gun attack and thanking the security forces for their swift action.

In another tweet he also said that a medico-psychological emergency cell is set up at the Town Hall of the 10th.

A probe into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence has been opened, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

With inputs from Reuters