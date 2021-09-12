  • Home>
  Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo enters race for French presidency

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo enters race for French presidency

By Reuters | IST (Published)
Hidalgo, who became the first woman to run the French capital in 2014 and is among the few senior left-wing politicians to emerge from President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 redrawing of the political landscape relatively unscathed, is polling at about 8% voter support in April's first round.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday said she would run for president in 2022 on a socialist ticket, though polls indicate she has little chance of mounting a serious challenge unless she can unite the fragmented left.
"Knowing the seriousness of our times and to give hope to our lives, I have decided to be candidate for the French presidency," the 62-year-old said announcing her bid in the Normandy city of Rouen.
