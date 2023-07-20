Parents’ Day 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the day dedicated to parents

National Parents’ Day is a unique occasion that celebrates the role of parents in the development of a child and their life.

Parents’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year in the United States and other parts of the world. This year the day will be celebrated on July 23. It is a unique occasion that celebrates the role of parents in the development of a child and their life.

The day is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm to celebrate the foundation of a family and the ones who are there for their kid regardless of the situation.

History

National Parents' Day was established in the US in 1994 under the presidency of Bill Clinton.

The day was established for the upliftment and the support of the role of parents in the rearing of children.

Republican Senator Trent Lott had introduced the bill in the senate and to mark its signing, National Parents’ Day was established.

Parents Day is also observed in Korea, on May 8, while June 1 is celebrated as Global Day of Parents, as declared by the United Nations.

Significance

Parents are the greatest gifts for children. They take care of us, comfort us, support us and make innumerable sacrifices throughout their life to provide a better life to their children.

They always encourage us to be a better person and struggle with us in our endeavours. Thus, National Parents Day serves as an important reminder for all to take responsibility and serve parents, to remain grateful to them and shower love for them.

The celebration of National Parents’ Day calls for fun-filled times where children spend quality time with their parents, family, and friends. They play games, share meals, and engage in conversations. On this day, many organisations in different parts of the world come together to host grand events for the parents.