Panjshir: Afghanistan's 'valley of resistance' once again leads fight against Taliban

Taliban fighters are heading towards the historic anti-Taliban bastion, Panjshir Valley, in northern Afghanistan. This is the only territory that remains free from the radical Islamist outfit’s clutches since the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Famously deemed unconquerable, the Panjshir Valley has a long history of holding out the Taliban and being the center of the resistance movement.

“Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it, after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully,” conveyed the Taliban via their Arabic Twitter account on Sunday.

Resistance against Taliban takeover

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front and son of the famed Panjshir valley leader Ahmad Shah Massoud who fought the Soviets in the 1980s, said in a recent interview with Reuters that he wants to hold peace talks with the Taliban. But he also said that his fighters were ready if the Taliban mounts an offensive in the Panjshir Valley.

"We want to make the Taliban realise that the only way forward is through negotiation," he told Reuters from Panjshir Valley.

Massoud and his anti-Taliban allies have gathered in the Panjshir Valley after Kabul fell to the Taliban. The forces holding the valley include local militia, splintered army and Special Forces units who have pledged to fight against the Taliban.

Panjshir Valley

Despite the Taliban officially stating that an offensive has been launched, Massoud’s aide said that there have been no signs yet of the Taliban trying to take over the Panjshir Valley. Additionally, there have been no reports of fighting from the ground.

Panjshir Valley, located 150 kilometers northeast of Kabul, is comprised mainly of Persian-speaking Tajiks, who have long been against the Pashtun-dominated Taliban. Panjshir Valley reportedly houses Afghanistan’s largest Tajik population, around 1,50,000, who have a long history of resistance against the Taliban.

History of Resistance

Historically, the Panjshir Valley has been strategically important for the resistance movements against various forces in Afghanistan. Its geographical location isolates it from the rest of the country, with only one access point through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River. This makes it easy to defend and the Hindu Kush mountain range act as a natural defense against incursions.

The Panjshir Valley has the distinction of never falling to the Taliban, even during their first period of rule from 1996-2001. The Soviets also failed to conquer this valley, and proof of the same can be seen in the wreckage of their armored vehicles, strewn around the valley’s boundaries to this day.

The valley’s 150,000 inhabitants are mainly from the Tajik ethnic group, while the Taliban’s ethnic makeup is mostly Pashtuns.

The valley is famed for its emeralds, which came in handy to finance the resistance movements of the past. They have also demanded more autonomy from the central government.

It was considered one of the safest regions during the NATO-backed government after the Taliban fell in 2001.

The history of the valley is closely associated with Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was Afghanistan’s most famous anti-Taliban fighter. He was instrumental in leading the resistance against the Soviets and then the Taliban, maintaining the stronghold in the valley until he was brutally assassinated in 2001.

His son now leads the charge against the Taliban combining his forces with the former vice-president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, who has also relocated to Panjshir Valley and vowed to fight the Taliban.