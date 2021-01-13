  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most countries last year: Report

Updated : January 13, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Congestion declined sharply on the gridlocked roads of crowded cities, including Los Angeles, Bengaluru and Mexico City in 2020
The pandemic is expected to weigh again on traffic congestion this year, said Nick Cohn, TomTom’s senior traffic expert.
TomTom’s report is based on data from 416 cities in 57 countries. It has published its traffic index for 10 years.
Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most countries last year: Report

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 1.05 cr, active cases at 2.14 lakh

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

COVID-19 vaccine will cost Rs 1,000 in private markets, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

COVID-19 vaccine will cost Rs 1,000 in private markets, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement