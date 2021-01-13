World Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most countries last year: Report Updated : January 13, 2021 08:11 AM IST Congestion declined sharply on the gridlocked roads of crowded cities, including Los Angeles, Bengaluru and Mexico City in 2020 The pandemic is expected to weigh again on traffic congestion this year, said Nick Cohn, TomTom’s senior traffic expert. TomTom’s report is based on data from 416 cities in 57 countries. It has published its traffic index for 10 years. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply