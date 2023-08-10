Pileup in Panama Canal due to drought reaches 154 vessels

The current massive pileup in the Panama Canal is a result of the Panama Canal Authority's water conservation measures, which were deployed in late July because of drought.

As many as 154 vessels are waiting to cross the Panama Canal. Slots for carriers to book passage are being reduced to manage the congestion, which has been caused due to the ongoing drought conditions, which have roiled the major shipping gateway since spring. At present, the wait time to cross the Panama Canal is around 21 days.

The canal is a critical trade link for shippers from the United States heading towards the Gulf as well as East Coast ports. The US is the largest user of the canal, with the total commodity export and import containers from the country representing around 73 percent of the traffic in the canal. As much as 40 percent of US container traffic passes through the canal each year, around $270 billion in cargo.

The current massive pileup is a result of the Panama Canal Authority's water conservation measures, which were deployed in late July because of drought. The PCA has lowered the availability of booking slots temporarily from August 8-21 for Panamax vessels, which are the largest that can cross the canal. These vessels contain 4,500 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The daily pre-booking slot number was reduced from 23 to 14.

The PCA's additional lower water level restrictions in July also require the vessels to be 40 percent lighter, impacting the ones that were in transit when the same was implemented. The Ever Max was forced to unload as many as 1,400 containers at the Port of Balboa to meet the requirements to gain passage. At present, the vessel is anchored at the Port of Savannah.

Last week, news agency Reuters had reported that the Panama Canal is expecting its revenue to shrink by around $200 million in the next fiscal because of the crossing restrictions. The $200 million cut may reduce the canal's revenues to $4.9 billion in the next fiscal year.

Panama typically witnesses heavy rain in July and the canal authority has called the lack of it as "historically unprecedented", the news agency had reported.

