Palaces to underground tunnels — Kim Jong Un's 9-year-old girl is living the most luxurious life

While not much is known about Kim Jong Un's nine-year-old daughter Ju Ae, it is said she lives in a massive seaside villa in Wonsan which is compared to Mar-a-Lago in the US owned by former President Donald Trump

North Korea’s despot Kim Jong Un's daughter, who made her first public appearance last week, has a very "privileged life", believe North Korean analysts. While not much is known about the nine-year-old Ju Ae, it is said she lives with her family in a massive seaside villa in Wonsan in the province of Kangwon, New York Post reported.

The estate is compared to Mar-a-Lago in the US owned by former President Donald Trump . The seaside villa has swimming pools, tennis courts, sports stadiums, soccer fields and waterslides and is located along the beautiful Sea of Japan’s beaches in east North Korea.

Besides this villa, the family has about 15 other mansions and palaces across the country connected with an elaborate underground system of tunnels and railways to ensure the family is well-protected against any intelligence services, North Korean experts said.

Ju Ae and her two siblings, including an older brother, have an army of nannies and housekeepers.

“She has a very nice life,” The Post quoted Michael Madden, a non-resident fellow at the Stinson Center and an expert on North Korea, as saying.

Kim Jong Un, 40, became the Supreme Leader of North Korea in 2011, after the death of his father Kim Jong Il. Both Kim and his father were first mentioned in state media dispatches after they turned into adults. This has given rise to speculation about the leader’s motives for bringing his daughter to the attention of the outside world.

Last week, North Korea state media revealed that Kim had observed the launch of the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their "beloved daughter".

The media also released photos of Kim walking hand-in-hand with a young girl, who was identified as the child that retired NBA star Dennis Rodman saw during his trip to Pyongyang in 2013, AP reported.

This was the first time the state confirmed the existence of Kim’s daughter even though they refrained from disclosing her name, age, and other details.

Analysts also said that even with these facilities Ju Ae and her siblings lived an “exclusive, barricaded life” in these mansions.

“It’s a cloistered life but a good one,” The Post quoted Sean King, an Asia specialist at Park Strategies, as saying.

Unlike her father, Ju Ae or her siblings may not go abroad to study because of security concerns. In 1996, Kim was sent to study in a posh private school in Bern, Switzerland at the age of 12.

