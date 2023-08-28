Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan: Report

A Pakistani court dismissed murder abetment charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, his lawyer was quoted by Reuters as saying. "God be praised," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ruling came as a relief for the cricket-turned-politician who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this month. According to the report, Imran Khan was charged in June with abetting the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the southwestern city of Quetta in the same month. Razzaq's son had accused Khan of being behind his father's murder.

A government prosecutor wasn't immediately available to comment on the ruling, Reuter said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing on Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case. A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman to three years in prison on August 5.

He was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is presiding over the hearing while both parties' counsels are also present in the courtroom, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan was reportedly provided with a slew of new facilities at Attock District Jail and expressed his satisfaction over them to a top police officer during his visit to the prison in the Punjab province, a media report said on Monday.

Punjab IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir on Sunday visited Khan, who is serving a three-year jail term after being sentenced in the Toshakhana corruption case earlier this month.

According to the jail officials, the officer reviewed the location of the cameras installed in Khan's barrack to ensure his privacy. The jail officials said Khan had been given a bed, pillow, mattress, chair, and air cooler, as per the prison law.

He has also been provided with a fan, a prayer room, a copy of the Quran with English translation, books, a newspaper, thermos, dates, honey, tissue papers and perfume, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided to him at Attock District Jail when Punjab IG Prisons Nazir visited him there, the report said.

The officials said Khan's new washroom has a Western toilet seat, a wash basin and is stocked with a bar of soap, an air freshener towel and tissue papers.

Five doctors, each of them working for eight hours, have been appointed to provide medical facilities to the former prime minister. Special food is also provided to the .

(With inputs from Reuters)