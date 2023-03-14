Pakistan officials banned from receiving Toshakhana gifts worth over $300: Report

Pakistan introduced a new policy under which public office holders can't receive cash as gift, Geo TV reported while quoting sources.

'Mera tohfa, meri marzi (my gifts, my choice)'— This is what former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said in 2022 when he got embroiled in the Toshakhana gift controversy. Cut to March 2023, shocking revelations in the Toshakhana case have led to a crackdown on Pakistan government officials. The federal government has now introduced Toshakhana Policy 2023, banning government officials from receiving Toshakhana gifts valued over $300, Geo TV reported on Tuesday.

The report quoted sources as saying that the policy restricts officials including the president, prime minister, cabinet members, judges and civil and military officers from receiving gifts worth more than $300. Moreover, public office holders can't receive cash as gift, said sources.

"...upon receiving forced cash gifts, they will be instructed to "immediately deposit the entire amount to the national treasury," the sources were quoted as saying, while adding that no person shall be authorised to purchase vehicles and valuable antiques received as gifts.

The government ordered the policy to be implemented immediately.

Top officials exposed in Toshakhana case

The new policy was implemented in the country after the 2002-2023 record - made public recently- showed that top political leaders retained gifts after making minimum payments.

While the case was primarily against Imran Khan, data showed that every prime minister from Shaukat Aziz to Shehbaz Sharif purchased or retained items from the Toshakhana.

The record suggested that Imran Khan bought a diamond-gold watch worth PKR 85 million, a pair of cufflinks worth PKR 5.67 million, a pen worth PKR 1.5 million and a ring worth PKR 8.7 million. The former premier retained all the gifts by paying around PKR 20 million. Besides that, the PTI chief retained another watch worth PKR 3.88 million by paying PKR 754,000.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also retained some items including one BMW 760 Li worth PKR 57,828,705 and one Toyota Lexus LX 470 valued at Rs.50,000,000 by depositing a total of around PKR 16.1 million.

In 2013, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif retained one Rolex Watch Oyster Perpetual N Series worth over PKR 1.18 million and four commemorative coins of the Central bank of Kuwait by depositing PKR 0.243 million in Toshakhana.

However, some leaders retained a few items for free. Dawn reported that late military dictator Pervez Musharraf, along with his family, received more than six dozen gifts. "Most of them he retained – most free of cost and some after payments of a meagre amount," the report said.

Gifts from foreign notables and dignitaries — given to senior state and government officials and deposited in a 'treasure house' — are usually considered the state's possession.