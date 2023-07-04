CNBC TV18
Pakistan court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan inadmissible: Report

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 2:27:47 PM IST (Published)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million.

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: chief Imran Khan inadmissible.

Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana case on May 10 by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.
The PTI chief then approached the IHC, which had stayed criminal proceedings on the case till June 8.
