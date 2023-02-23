Pakistan, Taliban discuss security issues amid worsening of ties between the two

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic increase in militant attacks, in border regions since the Taliban took over the rule in Afghanistan. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harbouring terrorists from its home-grown Islamist group, which Kabul has denied.

Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and an uptick in terrorist activity since the fall of Kabul, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, met Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Wednesday to discuss ways to counter the threat of terrorism.

The meeting was led by Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul.

Abdul Ghani Baradar's office in a statement said, “They discussed bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries” as per the news agency AFP.

The office issued another statement related to the growing threat of terrorist activities in the region, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), as per the report.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic increase in terrorist attacks, mainly in border regions, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Last Friday, a suicide squad of the TTP stormed a police compound in Karachi, killing five people.

Earlier in January, a suicide bomber killed more than 80 police officers at a mosque in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack was also linked to the TTP, which has ties with the Afghan Taliban.

On Monday, violence erupted at the Torkham border, with Pakistani and Afghan sides blaming each other for the attack.

According to officials, the Afghan authorities closed the Torkham border late on Sunday after Pakistan imposed new rules preventing entry to those accompanying medical patients without the right documentation.

However, the Taliban authorities have announced that the main border crossing between the two countries will reopen on Thursday.

Also, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told the Munich Security Conference that Afghanistan had to deliver on promises not to harbour militants, last weekend.

“There's a whole alphabet soup of terrorist organisations that have and still do base themselves out of Afghanistan,” he said, according to The Peninsular.

However, Kabul's foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the remarks of Zardari “are untrue” in response.