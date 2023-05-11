Pakistan's Supreme Court terms Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', grants immediate bail

The bench headed by the chief justice expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force from the premises of Islamabad High Court.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday declared Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran's arrest as “illegal” and ordered his immediate release. Khan has been ordered to appear in Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow.

This comes after Imran Khan was produced before the apex court after it ordered the country's anti-corruption watchdog. The bench behind this order comprised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

The bench headed by the chief justice expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force from the premises of IHC. The SC bench also observed that no one could be arrested from the court without permission of the court's registrar.

The bench also put forward a question that entering the premises of a court means surrendering to the court and how a person could be arrested after surrender.

“If an individual surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?” the chief justice said.

The apex court was hearing the PTI chairman's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The bench had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the former Prime Minister by 4:30 pm (local time) when the court would reconvene.

-With inputs from PTI