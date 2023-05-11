English
Pakistan's Supreme Court terms Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', grants immediate bail

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:09:32 PM IST (Updated)

The bench headed by the chief justice expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force from the premises of Islamabad High Court.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday declared Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran's arrest as “illegal” and ordered his immediate release. Khan has been ordered to appear in Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow.

This comes after Imran Khan was produced before the apex court after it ordered the country's anti-corruption watchdog. The bench behind this order comprised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.
The bench headed by the chief justice expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force from the premises of IHC.
