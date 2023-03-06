Pakistan suicide bombing kills 9 security personnel in Balochistan

The condition of some of the injured is reportedly critical.
At least nine security personnel were killed and 13 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, according to local police. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Injured personnel were moved to a nearby hospital in the Sibi district and given medical aid soon after the incident was reported and local administration and security forces reached the spot. The condition of some of the injured is reportedly critical.
The incident occurred near the truck of Balochistan Constabulary personnel on the Quetta-Sibi highway, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. Sibi is located about 150 kilometers east of Quetta, the provincial capital.
The preliminary evidence suggests that it was a suicide attack, local police chief Mehmood Notezai said. However, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact nature of the blast. A bomb disposal team has reached the site of the incident, and the area is being searched after the explosion.
The Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela in Pakistan when they were targeted. The truck overturned due to the intensity of the explosion, the report said.
The BC is a department of the provincial police force that provides security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails.
The blast comes on the heels of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas bordering Afghanistan.
A huge blast took place in Quetta just a month ago leaving at least give people, mostly policemen, injured. It was the third blast of the week in February. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for that blast.
The most widely known attack was the January 30 suicide bombing in a mosque in Peshawar that killed 93 people and left 221 injured. The TTP took responsibility of that blast as well
With agency inputs.
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 1:06 PM IST
