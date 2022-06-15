Pakistan steps up diplomatic efforts to get off FAFT grey list

The new Pakistan government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking diplomatic steps to get off the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, which includes those nations that have not done enough to curb channels of terror finance, reports said.

Getting of the FATF grey list is essential to revive the Pakistani economy as it will help the country get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union.

China and some other allies of Pakistan are working to help the country get off the grey list during FATF’s next plenary session, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported quoting diplomatic sources.

Ongoing session

The FATF, the global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, is currently holding a four-day session from June 14 to June 17 in Berlin, Germany. Delegates representing 206 FATF members and its observers, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations and the World Bank, will attend the meeting. The outcome of the plenary session in Berlin will be published on June 17.

Who all are supporting Pakistan?

According to a report by Pakistani daily The News International, Pakistan requires the votes of China, Turkey and Malaysia to get out of the FATF grey list and all three nations have assured the Pakistani authorities that they will support the country. Germany, the US and other countries are also partially supporting Pakistan’s demand for exiting the FATF grey list.

Efforts taken by Pakistan

Since June 2018, Pakistan has been on the Paris-based FATF’s grey list for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing. The country was given a 27-point plan of action to restrict terror financing activities that had to be completed by October 2019. In October 2021, another seven-point action plan was given to Pakistan after it completed 26 of the first 27-point action plan. In the previous FAFT plenary session in March, Pakistan said it had completed 32 of the 34 action items. Except for the penalties, Pakistan has implemented almost all points of the FATF Action Plan, including prosecutions and all relevant legal amendments.

Onsite visit

Sources have told India Today TV that an announcement on Pakistan being removed from the grey list will be made on the website of the global financial crime watchdog after a team makes an onsite visit to Pakistan to assess the country’s compliance. The official announcement is likely to come at the October plenary of the FATF and Pakistan could officially exit the grey list in February 2023.

"If the FATF agrees to the onsite visit, that would be a step closer to Pakistan getting out of the grey list," a senior Pakistani official told The Express Tribune.

Government’s efforts

Pakistan has stepped up efforts to get off the list since the new government was formed earlier this year. Discussions took place regarding FATF during recent visits by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to different countries. Khar, who is the chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, is currently leading the delegation in the ongoing talks. She is expected to hold meetings with former and future presidents of the organisation, FAFT executive secretary and delegations of the member states to apprise them of Pakistan’s progress in completing the action plans.

On May 22 and 23, Pakistan’s minister for commerce Syed Naveed Qamar had apprised multiple Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and the European Commission of the country’s efforts to get off the grey list during a visit to Brussels.