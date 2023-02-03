Pakistan: In rare move, PM Shehbaz Sharif invites ousted Imran Khan to all-party conference

In a rare move, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited former PM Imran Khan to an all-party conference taking place in Islamabad on February 7. Khan had been ousted as prime minister in April 2022 and now serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The prime minister has also invited two representatives from the PTI in the Apex committee scheduled for Friday in Peshawar, per The News International.

Already struggling with debt, Pakistan is also challenged with political instability as no prime minister has ever finished a 5-year term. The APC aims to find solutions and overcome the problems facing the nation.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Sharif is bringing all political party heads to the APC to address "important national challenges." Police officers, rangers and intelligence agency officials are among the others expected at the Tuesday meeting.

Top PTI leaders such as former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have been invited by the Pakistani government to the upcoming meeting, Aurangzeb said.

The conference could be a major milestone for the PTI and Sharif's Pakistan Democratic Movement party, who have not seen eye-to-eye on several issues, especially since Khan was removed from office.

Officials will also discuss the spike in terrorist activity in Pakistan and ways to counter rising terrorism since the Taliban ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November 2023.

A suicide bombing at a mosque took the lives of 101 people in Peshawar on monday. A majority of those killed were police officials and the government is looking to discuss the advancement of forces and their counter-terrorism department through the upcoming APC.

The political unrest threatens to further aggravate the economic crisis as the nation's foreign exchange reserves are down to their last penny and can only cover them for three weeks, raising eyebrows among investors

With agency inputs.