Pakistan: In rare move, PM Shehbaz Sharif invites ousted Imran Khan to all-party conference

In a rare move, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited former PM Imran Khan to an all-party conference taking place in Islamabad on Tuesday. Khan had been ousted as prime minister in April 2022 and now serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The prime minister has also invited two representatives from the PTI in the Apex committee scheduled for Friday in Peshawar, per The News International.

Already struggling with debt, Pakistan is also challenged with political instability as no prime minister has ever finished a 5-year term. The APC aims to find solutions and overcome the problems facing the nation.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Sharif is bringing all political party heads to the table to address "important national challenges."

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have been invited by the Pakistani government to the upcoming meeting, Aurangzeb said.

With agency inputs.