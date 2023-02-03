Pakistan: In rare move, PM Shehbaz Sharif invites ousted Imran Khan to all-party conference

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
In a rare move, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited former PM Imran Khan to an all-party conference taking place in Islamabad on Tuesday. Khan had been ousted as prime minister in April 2022 and now serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world
Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class
Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The prime minister has also invited two representatives from the PTI in the Apex committee scheduled for Friday in Peshawar, per The News International.
Already struggling with debt, Pakistan is also challenged with political instability as no prime minister has ever finished a 5-year term. The APC aims to find solutions and overcome the problems facing the nation.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Sharif is bringing all political party heads to the table to address "important national challenges."
Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have been invited by the Pakistani government to the upcoming meeting, Aurangzeb said.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!