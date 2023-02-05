Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves at least 5 injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces

A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week.

A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan on Sunday, leaving at least five people, mostly policemen, injured. This is the third blast in a week. The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local media reported.

The Balochistan Post tweeted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the blast, with smoke filling the sky amid police deployment in the area. It said there are "reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment."

Those injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital in the city. It’s not immediately clear the nature of the explosion. Police officials said the site was cordoned off, news agency PTI reported.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that security officials were targeted in the blast.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match featuring high-profile players like captain Babar Azam and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, being played at the Nawab Akbar Bugti stadium in Quetta had to be halted briefly due to the blast. None of the players were injured, officials were quoted as saying.

Pakistan hit by a wave of terrorism

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan and the Punjab town of Mianwali, which borders the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A powerful suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area last week had killed 93 and injured 221. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken the responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area. The blast had occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on the security forces.

The TTP, which is believed to have close links to al-Qaeda, also threatened to target top leaders of Prime Minister Sharif’s PML-N and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s PPP if the ruling coalition continued to implement strict measures against the militants.

Pakistan hoped that the Afghan Taliban, after coming to power, would stop the use of their soil against Pakistan by expelling the TTP operatives. But they have apparently refused to do so at the cost of straining ties with Islamabad.