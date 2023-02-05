English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves several injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces

Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves several injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces

Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves several injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 5, 2023 1:41:17 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week.

A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan on Sunday, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week. The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local media reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


The Balochistan Post tweeted a video purportedly showing police deployment and smoke after the blast was reported in the area. It said there are "reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment."
The city is currently under strict security due to a PSL cricket match.
A powerful suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area last week had killed 93 and injured 221. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken the responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area. The blast had occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported.
First Published: Feb 5, 2023 1:26 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BlastPakistan

Next Article

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies at 79 — what is the rare disease he was suffering from

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X