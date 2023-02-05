Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves several injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week.
A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan on Sunday, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week. The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local media reported.
The Balochistan Post tweeted a video purportedly showing police deployment and smoke after the blast was reported in the area. It said there are "reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment."
Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU— The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023
The city is currently under strict security due to a PSL cricket match.
A powerful suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area last week had killed 93 and injured 221. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had taken the responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area. The blast had occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported.
First Published: Feb 5, 2023 1:26 PM IST
