Huge blast in Pakistan's Quetta leaves several injured, casualties feared | Video surfaces

A massive explosion was reported in the Pakistani city of Quetta in Balochistan on Sunday, leaving several people injured. This is the third blast in a week. The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local media reported.

The Balochistan Post tweeted a video purportedly showing police deployment and smoke after the blast was reported in the area. It said there are "reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment."

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU — The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023

The city is currently under strict security due to a PSL cricket match.