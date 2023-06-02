PTI president Chaudhary Pervez Elahi arrested from outside his residence: Reports

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the president of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), is a close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been at the centre of the recent political turmoil in the country.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the president of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested outside his home on Thursday, Times Now reported.

Elahi is a close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been at the centre of the recent political turmoil in the country.

On Thursday, the Pakistan government accused Khan of maligning law enforcement agencies as well as abandoning his workers in the face of legal action after the clashes on May 9, where sensitive military installations were attacked.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to say Khan could go to any lenghts to divert attention from his culpability of the May 9 events.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said Khan was an 'internal enemy', Dawn reported.

Also Read: US staves off a debt default after Senate clears bill to raise ceiling

On another note, Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah told Khan that if he was serious about holding a dialogue he should approach Sharif directly.

Last week, the country's finance minister had also hinted that negotiations with Khan to end the political crisis were possible he the latter took "corrective measures" and apologised to the country for the May 9 violence.

On May 9, violent protests broke out after paramilitary rangers had arrested Khan from the Islamabad high court premises. PTI workers allegedly vandalised a dozen military installations and a mob also stormed the army headquarters at Rawalpindi.

Police said 10 people died in the clashes, while PTI said 40 of its workers were dead after the security personnel fired at them.

Thousands of supporters of the former PM as well as several top PTI leaders were also arrested.