PTI president Chaudhary Pervez Elahi arrested from outside his residence: Reports

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the president of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), is a close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been at the centre of the recent political turmoil in the country.

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, the president of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested outside his home on Thursday, Times Now reported.

Elahi is a close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been at the centre of the recent political turmoil in the country.
On Thursday, the Pakistan government accused Khan of maligning law enforcement agencies as well as abandoning his workers in the face of legal action after the clashes on May 9, where sensitive military installations were attacked.
X