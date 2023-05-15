Pakistan: Imran Khan reaches Lahore HC as JUI-F workers 'breach' Islamabad’s Red Zone | WATCH

Pakistan | Videos shared by Pakistan media reportedly showed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on.

Islamabad police warned of terrorism risks as protesters entered the capital’s Red Zone on Monday, but the "situation is peaceful", Dawn reported. The protesters "presumably" belonged to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition in the country.

PDM protesters were present outside the Supreme Court on Monday to hold demonstrations against the judiciary allegedly favouring and giving 'extraordinary relief' to PTI chief Imran Khan. However, sources told Ary news that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, agreed to stage the sit-in at D-chowk.

Videos shared by Pakistan media reportedly showed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on. As soon as the gates opened, thousands of PDM workers rushed inside, "despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital", local media reports said.

Sharing the same video on social media, PTI leader Hammad Azhar claimed the footage showed "seminary students" climbing "the gates of the Supreme Court" of Pakistan. He tweeted, "The police stood by and allowed the seminary students to climb the gates of the Supreme Court. There are strong clues that the arson and rioting in the aftermath of Imran Khan's…"

Imran Khan said , "...these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC (Supreme Court) and subvert the constitution," while the government clamped down on PTI party.

Risk of terrorism

The Islamabad Police urged protesters to be peaceful. "Protesters are requested to remain peaceful. There are fears of terrorism. People are requested to stay away from gathering places," police tweeted on Monday.

The rallies of the coalition government parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), were on their way to participate in the protest, Ary news said.

Imran Khan's arrest and other developments today

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court last week in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest was declared “illegal” by the Supreme Court which also ordered that he be released "immediately".

On Monday, Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court amidst tight security to seek bail in the cases registered against him for torching the house of the Corps Commander in Lahore and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan to join the investigation. Earlier in the day, Imran’s wife approached the Lahore High Court seeking protective bail in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, Dawn reported.

Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday.

The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in all the cases registered beyond May 9 and asked him to approach the Lahore High Court for further relief on May 15.

The London Plan

Earlier, Imran Khan warned about "the complete London Plan , internet suspension, JUIF dharna, and most importantly the arrest attempt they will try to make once again".

In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that the country's powerful military establishment has planned to keep him in jail for the next 10 years under sedition charges and vowed to fight against the "assortments of crooks" till the last drop of his blood.

"So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan's wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years," Khan said.