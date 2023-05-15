Pakistan | Videos shared by Pakistan media reportedly showed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on.

Islamabad police warned of terrorism risks as protesters entered the capital’s Red Zone on Monday, but the "situation is peaceful", Dawn reported. The protesters "presumably" belonged to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition in the country.

PDM protesters were present outside the Supreme Court on Monday to hold demonstrations against the judiciary allegedly favouring and giving 'extraordinary relief' to PTI chief Imran Khan. However, sources told Ary news that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, agreed to stage the sit-in at D-chowk.

