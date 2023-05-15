English
Pakistan: Protesting over relief to Imran Khan, JUI-F workers breach Islamabad's Red Zone | WATCH

Pakistan: Protesting over relief to Imran Khan, JUI-F workers breach Islamabad’s Red Zone | WATCH

Pakistan: Protesting over relief to Imran Khan, JUI-F workers breach Islamabad’s Red Zone | WATCH
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 1:41:55 PM IST (Updated)

Pakistan | Videos shared by Pakistan media reportedly showed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on.

Islamabad police warned of terrorism risks as protesters entered the capital’s Red Zone on Monday, but the "situation is peaceful", Dawn reported. The protesters "presumably" belonged to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition in the country.

PDM protesters were present outside the Supreme Court on Monday to hold demonstrations against the judiciary allegedly favouring and giving 'extraordinary relief' to PTI chief Imran Khan. However, sources told Ary news that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, agreed to stage the sit-in at D-chowk.
Videos shared by Pakistan media reportedly showed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers breaching the gate of the Red Zone as police watched on. As soon as the gates opened, thousands of PDM workers rushed inside, "despite imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital", local media reports said.
