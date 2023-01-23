homeworld News

Pakistan suffers major power outages in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi after grid failure

Pakistan suffers major power outages in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi after grid failure

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 2:48:54 PM IST (Updated)

Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, according to local media reports, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity.

Pakistan is reeling under a severe electricity crisis for many months now. Both urban and rural areas of the country regularly face power outages. Now, latest reports suggest that the worst may yet to come as far as the ongoing electricity crisis is concerned. Significant parts of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi are without power for hours, reported ANI on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy has issued an official statement saying that the system maintenance work at the national grid is in progress to restore power.


“According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” read the statement of the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government announced a new energy conservation plan which includes shutting down all markets by 8.30 PM and restaurants by 10 PM.

Wedding halls were also asked to shut down by 10 PM. The cash-strapped country is aiming to save 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($274 million) via this desperate plan to conserve energy.

Pakistan will also introduce energy-efficient fans and bulbs to help save another 38 billion Pakistani rupees.  This national energy-conservation programme was launched by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Also Read:Pakistan politics on edgy pitch with fresh Imran Khan offensive, Speaker action

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarmingly low levels. The country’s central bank stated in December 2022 that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $11.7 billion.

Pakistan is literally strapped for cash as its foreign exchange reserves now barely cover a month of imports, most of which are for energy purchases.

Moreover, money expected to come in under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has been delayed, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Pakistan’s fragile economy is struggling with multiple challenges and was hit hard by last year’s devastating floods. The flooding from historic monsoon rains ravaged Pakistan’s vast swathes of cropland and villages.

Intensifying polarisation and heightened political tensions have also taken a toll on its economy since former PM Imran Khan was ousted from power in April 2022.

(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

islamabadPakistanpower outage

Previous Article

Union Budget 2023: Top economists bat for removal of all income tax exemptions

Next Article

Amazon launches cargo service Amazon Air in India