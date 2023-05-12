The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Imran Khan’s arrest in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case as 'illegal' on Thursday.

A division bench of the Islamabad high court comprising Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan in court said that he was abducted and treated like a terrorist. He also said that he did not feel like the country was his.

The court later took a break for Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, a media report stated that the Lahore police is on its way to arrest Khan in a quite a few cases registered against him in the province of Punjab.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan’s arrest in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case as 'illegal'. The court ordered his immediate release, saying that no one could be arrested from the court without permission of the court's registrar.

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the Supreme Court said in its written orders issued late at night.

The court also remarked that since Khan had surrendered to the high court where he was present to secure pre-arrest bail in the case, the entire process should start from the same point where it was interrupted by his arrest. It also directed Khan to follow the decision taken by the high court on his petitions.

Khan, 70, was arrested on Tuesday this week from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and an accountability court on Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days remand in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. The Islamabad High Court had upheld Khan's arrest. The Supreme Court's verdict came after high court's order.

Imran Khan will now be produced before the high court amid tight security as his party announced a rally on the occasion and asked followers to gather nearby the court for the leader's address.

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), in a message, asked his followers to reach at 10 am to the G-13 area, which is not far away from the IHC, for Khan's address, implying that the party leader intends to make a speech before his appearance in the court as he was not sure if the high court would give him relief.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Islamabad Police to make proper arrangements for the security of the former premier.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed distress over the political turmoil and unrest in the country following the arrest of Khan. Alvi, who was a member of Khan's party before he became Pakistan's President in 2018, in a long Twitter statement said that he was "alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country". He urged all concerned to look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests.

Pakistan currency falls to record low

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the US dollar on Thursday hit the 300 rupees barrier against the local currency in the interbank as well as the open market as the cash-strapped country faced political turmoil following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani rupee took a big hit since Tuesday as violent protests broke out in different parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case, news agency PTI reported.

“This is the first time the dollar has crossed the 300 rupees market in our history and just shows how much impact the ongoing violent protests are having on the economy,” Zafar Bostan of the Pakistan Forex Exchange Association said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange and the currency market both showed clear signs of the unstable political situation in the country with PTI party workers protesting in many parts of the country. According to currency dealers, the US dollar was selling at 301 rupees at one point in the open market before trading ended for the day while in the interbank it had hit 299 rupees in mid-afternoon.

