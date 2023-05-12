Breaking News
Eicher Motors top Nifty 50 gainer despite cautious analyst commentary
Pakistan crisis update | Imran Khan in Islamabad HC today, nation's currency falls to record low

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 8:36:37 AM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Imran Khan’s arrest in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case as 'illegal' on Thursday.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday for pre-arrest bail. A day earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan’s arrest in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case as 'illegal'. The court ordered his immediate release, saying that no one could be arrested from the court without permission of the court's registrar.

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the Supreme Court said in its written orders issued late at night.
The court also remarked that since Khan had surrendered to the high court where he was present to secure pre-arrest bail in the case, the entire process should start from the same point where it was interrupted by his arrest. It also directed Khan to follow the decision taken by the high court on his petitions.
