English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPakistan police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's residence for search operation

Pakistan police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's residence for search operation

Pakistan police arrive at former PM Imran Khan's residence for search operation
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 6:42:36 PM IST (Updated)

The move comes hours after Punjab Police obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at Imran Khan's residence which led state Information Minister Amir Mir to say hundreds of police personnel will take part in the search operation.

Punjab Police on Friday arrived at former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to conduct a search operation to find “terrorists” taking shelter there.

As per the Dawn newspaper, the delegation visiting Khan's Lahore residence comprises Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib.
The report further said that the team will meet Khan and hold negotiations with him.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X