Several nations, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, have requested their citizens to limit their travel in Pakistan after a possible terrorist threat. This, after a suicide bombing on Friday in Islamabad, that killed a policeman.
Special security plan Issued in view of current security situation in Islamabad. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras.Metro service passengers video will be recorded⬇️— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 27, 2022
citizens are advised to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or khidmat markaz. citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated. report any unusual activity on call 15.#ictp #islamabadpolice #islamabad #sci #igp— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 27, 2022
citizens are requested to carry their identification documents. use excise office issued number plates on vehicles. legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles. foreign nationals should carry their identification documents with them.⬇️— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 27, 2022