Pakistan PM says no hurdle in deal with IMF, FM says working on restructuring debt with bilateral lenders

While Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is optimistic about inking a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its stalled bailout programme, the country's finance minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is working out the possibility of restructuring its bilateral debt, regardless of it completing the IMF review successfully.

Sharif's remarks came in the backdrop of many believing that the country's chances for the revival of the present $6.5 billion programme have nearly diminished before its June 30 expiry. Of the $6.5 billion package, the global lender is yet to disburse $2.6 billion to Pakistan.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, Sharif appeared to be optimistic about the deal with IMF. Referring to the government's plan B, he said, "If the agreement with the IMF is delayed further, then I will address you."

In 2019, the IMF signed a lending deal with Pakistan as long as it fulfilled certain conditions. "Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions and is hopeful that the agreement with the IMF will be signed this month," he said.

Sharif said there was no need to be nervous. "We have met all of IMF's conditions, removing obstacles in finalising an agreement with it," he said, adding that he had spoken with the IMF chief, who had assured him the agreement would be signed this month.

He also mentioned there was "no hurdle left now" in signing the staff-level agreement between the IMF and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Dar made his comments on Saturday., he said the country would not go to the Paris Club nation creditors or even seek haircuts. "We will look at how things go," Dar said, a day after releasing the country's budget for FY23-24 while referring to if the country should reprofile or restructure its debt as it continues to speak to the global lender about the stalled bailout funds.

"In either case, we will be talking to bilateral creditors," Dar added.

Bilateral creditors made up $37 billion of Pakistan's debt in the fiscal year 2021, out of which $23 billion is owed to China, according to an IMF country report released last year.

Dar told a news conference on Saturday that a projection in the government's budget for 3.5 percent economic growth for the year ending in June 2024 was a "realistic target" and "on the lower side".

Dar said he was "hopeful" that Pakistan would pass its next IMF review, the country's ninth, but that he "didn't think" it would clear reviews beyond that.

In the year ending this month, Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to grow just 0.29 percent. The fiscal deficit for the following fiscal year was projected at 6.54 percent of GDP, according to the budget.

Dar said on Saturday there was no more room in the budget to reduce the fiscal deficit target any further.

In addition to requirements related to the currency and budget, Pakistan is required to secure firm and credible financing commitments to close the $6 billion gap in its foreign reserves in order to unlock funding under its long-delayed ninth IMF review.

