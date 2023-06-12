CNBC TV18
Pakistan PM says no hurdle in deal with IMF, FM says working on restructuring debt with bilateral lenders

Pakistan PM says no hurdle in deal with IMF, FM says working on restructuring debt with bilateral lenders
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 3:22:42 PM IST (Published)

Pakistan's IMF programme is set to expire on June 30. Of the $6.5 billion package, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is yet to disburse $2.6 billion to the nation.

While Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is optimistic about inking a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive its stalled bailout programme, the country's finance minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is working out the possibility of restructuring its bilateral debt, regardless of it completing the IMF review successfully.

Sharif's remarks came in the backdrop of many believing that the country's chances for the revival of the present $6.5 billion programme have nearly diminished before its June 30 expiry. Of the $6.5 billion package, the global lender is yet to disburse $2.6 billion to Pakistan.
While addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, Sharif appeared to be optimistic about the deal with IMF. Referring to the government's plan B, he said, "If the agreement with the IMF is delayed further, then I will address you."
