Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan— here's how the ruling front plans to make him PM face in 2023 elections

According to a report, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held several "important" meetings in Dubai to chalk out a road map for his return.

Amid the struggle to sign a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the prevailing economic crisis, Pakistan government and the ruling parties are in action to finalise a strategy for the upcoming general elections in the crisis-hit country. With this, speculations are rife that Nawaz Sharif could be a prime ministerial candidate in the 2023 elections.

According to a Geo TV report, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari — arrived in Dubai to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who travelled from London.

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.

What was discussed in the meeting?

The bigwigs of the coalition government, currently led by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, "are likely to discuss important matters including prevailing economic challenges and upcoming general elections in the Dubai huddle," sources told Geo TV on Sunday.

According to the report, Nawaz held several "important" meetings in Dubai to chalk out a road map for his return. Pakistan's economic and political future was also discussed. The PML-N sources were quoted as saying that "the former premier will be returning to Pakistan in the near future".

Stage set for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan?

Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the office of the country's prime minister in 2017 over corruption allegations that will, upset the country’s unstable political landscape.

This week, Pakistan's National Assembly passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 to limit the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers to five years, possibly paving the way for the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London to resume active politics ahead of general elections this year. Notably, Nawaz was disqualified in 2017.

The legislation, apart from reducing the period of disqualification, also aims to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce election dates unilaterally without having to consult the president.

In another major development on Saturday, Nawaz was acquitted in a 37-year-old high-profile case related to the allotment of plots. It was alleged that he transferred a "precious state land" in the capital of Punjab province to one of the country's leading media barons as a "bribe".

The three-time former prime minister's acquittal may allow him to contest and lead PML-N in the next general election scheduled later this year.

Shehbaz Sharif's approval rating low

Amid the ongoing economic crisis and recently ensued political drama over former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, Shehbaz Sharif's approval rating seemed to have dropped significantly.

A study titled Public Pulse Report released by Gallup Pakistan in March this year showed that 61 percent of Pakistanis had a "positive impression" of Imran Khan, while just 36 percent do so of Nawaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

As per the report, Shehbaz Sharif had "a bad rating from 65 percent of Pakistanis", while just 32 percent "gave him a favourable rating," Wion reported.

Now, an analyst believes the PPP and the PML-N are likely to remain in coalition ahead of the elections. According to the analysts, the coalition realised that no other leader other than Nawaz Sharif can take on the "most popular leader" Imran Khan.

Pakistan elections

The current National Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on August 12 and the fresh general election must be conducted within 60 days as laid down in the Constitution of Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already announced July 13 as the last date for registration, exclusion and validation of voters in the voters’ list for the elections and the ECP has already started an awareness campaign for voters to get enrolled. The elections will also be held for the four provincial assemblies.

Nawaz Sharif has been living in self-exile in the United Kingdom since November 2019. Before his departure to London on a four-wheel bail by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds, Sharif was serving a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

The PML-N said its supreme leader will return to Pakistan once the date of the general elections is announced. Elections in the country are due in October as the tenure of the incumbent government ends on August 13.