Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan— here's how the ruling front plans to make him PM face in 2023 elections

According to a report, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held several "important" meetings in Dubai to chalk out a road map for his return.

Amid the struggle to sign a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the prevailing economic crisis, Pakistan government and the ruling parties are in action to finalise a strategy for the upcoming general elections in the crisis-hit country. With this, speculations are rife that Nawaz Sharif could be a prime ministerial candidate in the 2023 elections.

According to a Geo TV report, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari — arrived in Dubai to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who travelled from London.

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.