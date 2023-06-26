CNBC TV18
Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan— here's how the ruling front plans to make him PM face in 2023 elections

Read Time4 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 3:55:55 PM IST (Published)

According to a report, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held several "important" meetings in Dubai to chalk out a road map for his return.

Amid the struggle to sign a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the prevailing economic crisis, Pakistan government and the ruling parties are in action to finalise a strategy for the upcoming general elections in the crisis-hit country. With this, speculations are rife that Nawaz Sharif could be a prime ministerial candidate in the 2023 elections.

According to a Geo TV report, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leaders — Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari — arrived in Dubai to meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who travelled from London.
Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed by a court to travel to the United Kingdom on medical grounds.
