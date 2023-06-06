Pakistani court orders immediate release of Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Qureshi was arrested following the May 9 violent protests in which the protestors targeted several military installations, including the Army headquarters along with other critical government properties.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

As per a Geo TV report, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who presided over the hearing, also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and ordered Qureshi's release without surety bonds.

"No political leader can control his words in a political gathering," the court said while directing the law officer to present evidence against the former foreign minister.

Qureshi was arrested following the May 9 violent protests in which the protestors targeted several military installations, including the Army headquarters along with other critical government properties.

The 66-year-old has served as Pakistan's foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2022 under Imran Khan's regime. He was among the top PTI leaders arrested after violent protests following Khan's arrest on May 9.

Following the May 9 incidents, several senior leaders were taken into custody including Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bukhari, and Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan.

A few days later, many prominent leaders including Fawad, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, Firdaus Ashiq Awan and others quit Khan's party.