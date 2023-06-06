Pakistani court orders immediate release of Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

2 Min(s) Read
Qureshi was arrested following the May 9 violent protests in which the protestors targeted several military installations, including the Army headquarters along with other critical government properties.
A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
As per a Geo TV report, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.
Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, who presided over the hearing, also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and ordered Qureshi's release without surety bonds.