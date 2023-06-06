Pakistani court orders immediate release of Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Qureshi was arrested following the May 9 violent protests in which the protestors targeted several military installations, including the Army headquarters along with other critical government properties.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

As per a Geo TV report, the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.