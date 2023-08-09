Islamabad High Court refuses to grant instant relief to jailed Imran Khan

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, after hearing arguments, also issued notices to the concerned parties. Farooq asked the federal and Punjab governments to file replies by August 11 on the PTI chief's plea requesting a transfer to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday refused to suspend the conviction of former PM Imran Khan in a corruption case but assured him that his case would be decided in four to five days.

The 70-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison by an Islamabad trial court on Saturday in the Toshakhana corruption case in which he is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts. He was subsequently arrested by Punjab police from his residence in Lahore and is currently lodged in the Attock Jail.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Farooq said that the court would issue an order regarding the meetings with the former prime minister by his legal team and others. Later the court adjourned the hearing till August 11.

Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

He is presently facing more than 140 cases across the country and charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.