Pakistan is already bankrupt as per its defence minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has confessed that the country has already defaulted and is bankrupt. At an event in Sialkot, the minister blamed everyone — including the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians — for the current economic crisis.

"You must have heard that Pakistan is going bankrupt or that a default or meltdown is taking place. It (default) has already taken place. We are living in a bankrupt country," he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have been trying to get an urgent lifeline of at least $1.1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout deal signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019. The deal has missed its deadline and is hinged on Pakistan working on some of the preconditions set by the IMF.

The defence minister said the solution to Pakistan's problems "lies within the country" and that the IMF does not have the solution.

The IMF funding is crucial for the $350-billion economy, which is facing a balance-of-payments crisis with foreign exchange reserves dipping continuously. After several weeks of fall, in the week ending February 10, the foreign exchange reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan went up slightly but that's just enough to cover about 10-15 days of imports.

Pakistan has introduced some measures to raise Rs 170 billion in tax and non-tax revenues to meet IMF loan conditions but Katrina Ell, an economist with Moody's Analytics , was quoted by Reuters as saying that the IMF bailout alone is unlikely to put the economy back on track. The economist said the inflation in Pakistan could average 33 percent in the first half of 2023 before trending lower.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at the former government and said that terrorists were brought to Pakistan two and a half years ago, which eventually resulted in the current wave of terrorism.