Pakistan introduces money bill to raise Rs 170 billion in taxes to meet IMF loan conditions

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill aims to generate revenue through taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes, airline tickets, and an increase in general sales tax.

The cash-strapped Pakistani government has introduced a money bill in parliament aimed at raising Rs 170 billion in taxes by June 2023. The move is part of conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan to receive the next tranche of an already agreed loan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the National Assembly, the lower house empowered to legislate on money matters.

The bill is designed to generate up to Rs 170 billion in taxes through a range of measures, including an increase in the general sales tax, an excise duty on cigarettes, sugary drinks, and airline tickets.

Pakistan and IMF officials held ten days of talks in Islamabad, from January 31 to February 9, but failed to reach a deal. The IMF demanded prior actions before signing any agreement to release USD 1.1 billion out of the USD 7 billion deal agreed in 2019.

In the house after introducing the bill, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was aware of the hardships faced by ordinary people and had attempted to minimize the burden on them through new taxes. He also accused the previous government of damaging the national economy.

The government was forced to bring legislation through the parliament after President Arif Alvi on Tuesday refused to promulgate an ordinance to raise new taxes and “advised” the finance minister to take parliament into confidence over the Rs 170 billion taxes. The cabinet met after the president's "refusal" and approved the bill later in the evening after a debate.

The IMF funds are much needed to shore up the country's foreign exchange, which has dropped below USD 3 billion this month. Pakistani and IMF officials are currently holding talks in virtual settings to finalize a deal to provide the funds.

Pakistan's economy has faced numerous challenges, including devastating floods last year that wreaked havoc on the economy. The country's position in the global economy has also dropped, with the economy now ranked 47th in the world, down from 24th when the current government was in power.