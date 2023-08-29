Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan's conviction in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court suspended former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case, reported Pakistan's Geo News on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated reserved verdict on Tuesdau.

trial court in Islamabad had convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to three years in prison on August 5. The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

Khan was also barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court reserved the verdict on Khan's plea challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

What is Toshakhana?

Toshakhana is a Persian word which means "treasure house".

Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division in Pakistan and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It includes a range of valuables - from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

What is the Toshakhana case?

As per the rules, Pakistan government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items, Geo TV reported.

Now, Imran Khan was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

(With inputs from agencies)