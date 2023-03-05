Police arrive at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's home in connection with Toshakana case

Workers from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) part gathered at his residence in Lahore following the arrival of the police. The local media later reported that the police has no plans to arrest Khan.

Pakistan police have arrived at the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, news agency ANI reported, citing local media reports.

Workers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gathered at his residence in Lahore following the arrival of the police. The local media later reported that the police has no plans to arrest Khan, ANI stated.

Last week , a Pakistani court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan in the Toshakhana case. However, he was granted bail in three other cases. Thousands of his supporters had gathered outside the court premises to show their support.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the 70-year-old former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan and adjourned the hearing till March 7 for his repeated failure to appear before the court.

His indictment, in this case, was earlier postponed twice due to his failure to appear in court.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in October last year filed a case in an Islamabad-based banking court against Khan and other PTI leaders over allegedly receiving prohibited funding.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year found the party guilty of concealing that it had received the money and also disqualified Khan.